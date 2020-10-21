Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NOG opened at $5.06 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 17.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

