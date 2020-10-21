Northrop Grumman (NOC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.59 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 22.00-22.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $22.00-22.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOC opened at $309.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

