Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Nucor has set its Q3 guidance at approx $0.36 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NUE opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

