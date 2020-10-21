NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NUFARM LTD/S (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

NUFARM LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NUFARM LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUFARM LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.