Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NTR opened at $40.53 on Monday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

