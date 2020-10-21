NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Increased to $4,620.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,668.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,412.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVR has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,540.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $56.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 400.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

