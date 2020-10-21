Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

Shares of OXY opened at $10.07 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 86,778 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 546,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 443,568 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

