Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

ONB opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

