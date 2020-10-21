Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE:QSR opened at C$74.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$36.48 and a 12-month high of C$91.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.21.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total transaction of C$2,191,024.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,536 shares in the company, valued at C$5,681,787.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.