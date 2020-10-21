Oppenheimer Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,447,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,549,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,807,756 shares of company stock valued at $108,726,157.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

