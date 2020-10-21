Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 211,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465,224. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

