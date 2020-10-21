ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) vs. Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Critical Survey

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hays has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hays and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hays 0 3 1 0 2.25 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 2 0 1 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hays and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hays $7.48 billion 0.35 $59.89 million $0.66 23.53 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.73 billion 9.97 $812.57 million N/A N/A

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hays.

Profitability

This table compares Hays and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hays N/A N/A N/A ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 16.84% 10.61% 8.26%

Summary

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR beats Hays on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

