Origin Sport Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.61 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $699,791.18 and $1.61 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000321 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

