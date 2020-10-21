Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 21,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

