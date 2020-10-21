Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 296.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 123,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

