P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%.

Shares of PTSI stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. 1,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $66.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

