Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.36

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 23228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA grew its stake in Paramount Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 788,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Paramount Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

