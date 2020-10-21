Pareto Securities Upgrades Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) to “Hold”

Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Scatec Solar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

STECF stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. Scatec Solar ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

About Scatec Solar ASA

Scatec Solar ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

