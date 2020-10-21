Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Short Interest Update

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,590,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 30,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 in the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 676,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

