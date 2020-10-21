Patrick DeSouza Sells 355,000 Shares of Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) Stock

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £1,686,250 ($2,203,096.42).

Shares of LON WATR opened at GBX 484.70 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 323.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. Water Intelligence PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.40).

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

