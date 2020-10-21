Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $502.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.74. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.