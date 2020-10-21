PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a focus list rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 680,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 296,513 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.