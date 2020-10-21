Peel Hunt Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.