Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-$2.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

