Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.16. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Perrigo by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Perrigo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Perrigo by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

