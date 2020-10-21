Phillips 66 Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 55.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

