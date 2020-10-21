Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.38

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 63230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $217,809.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

