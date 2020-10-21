PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Acquires £32,500 in Stock

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King acquired 250,000 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

Shares of LON PHSC traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 11 ($0.14). The company had a trading volume of 26,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a PE ratio of -125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PHSC Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.74.

PHSC (LON:PHSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

