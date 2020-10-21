Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.83

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.