Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

Shares of QSR opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $69.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 154,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

