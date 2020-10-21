Piper Sandler Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $630.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $534.00 to $630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock worth $76,108,030 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

