Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

STT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,557. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 573,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $37,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

