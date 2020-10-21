Piper Sandler Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.54.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $334.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.36 and a 200-day moving average of $271.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $343.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

