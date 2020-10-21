PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Shares Gap Up to $45.74

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $50.00. PNM Resources shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 243,165 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PNM Resources by 666.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

