PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolyPid.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($5.96).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyPid (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.