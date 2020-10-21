Portland General Electric to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a report released on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

POR stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,365,000 after purchasing an additional 849,727 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 760,665 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 304,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,127,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 230,716 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

