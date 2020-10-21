Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $1,009,759 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 92.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 291,718 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 108.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 260,769 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Power Integrations by 120.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 98.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 78,532 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.