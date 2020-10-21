PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

