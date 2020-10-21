PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $155.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $134.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.