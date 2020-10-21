Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

PDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.06.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

