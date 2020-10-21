Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 31.17%.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $519.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

