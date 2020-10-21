PRGX Global (PRGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRGX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

PRGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

