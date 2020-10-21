Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $12.61. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prothena shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 2,990 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Prothena by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

