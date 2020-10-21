PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in September

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

Get PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays raised PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.