Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.58. Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 580 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

