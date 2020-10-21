PulteGroup (PHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

