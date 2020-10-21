PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €96.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.33 ($105.10).

PUM stock opened at €81.40 ($95.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.71. PUMA SE has a 52-week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52-week high of €84.30 ($99.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

