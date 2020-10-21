Purple Innovation Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

