Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

NYSE PZN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,228. The company has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

