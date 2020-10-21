Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report issued on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

HR stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 559,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,865,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 741,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 98,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman acquired 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

